Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter delivers electrifying performance at Governors Ball

Sabrina Carpenter drops UNSEEN pictures from the Governors Ball music festival

  • by Web Desk
  • June 10, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter delivers electrifying performance at Governors Ball
Sabrina Carpenter delivers electrifying performance at Governors Ball

Sabrina Carpenter has won the hearts of her fans by delivering an electrifying performance at the Governors Ball music festival on Sunday.

The Expresso crooner posted unseen pictures from the musical event on her social media account.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Sabrina penned, “Gov ball that was one of the biggest loudest most playful crowds I’ve ever seen. so grateful for each and every one of you!!!! Thanks for having us!”


In the first picture, the Please Please Please hitmaker was striking a pose in a mini yellow dress.

In another snap, her fans were featured with their appreciation sign board for Sabrina.

Furthermore, Sabrina’s friend Joey King also attended the music festival on June 9.

Joey praised her friend and shared that she was sobbing after the show.

During a recent conversation with People, "I'm so happy for her and I just can't stop singing 'Please Please Please' ... get out of my head.” adding “It's so rude of her to make a hit like that. It's also so rude to make such an addicting music video," Joey continued, ”It's really rude to make me watch it six times at 2:00 a.m. when I want to go to bed.”

Saba Qamar 'floor scrubs' her extravagant abode in new post

Saba Qamar 'floor scrubs' her extravagant abode in new post
Lainey Wilson gushes over Jon Bon Jovi's heartfelt gesture at CMA fest 2024

Lainey Wilson gushes over Jon Bon Jovi's heartfelt gesture at CMA fest 2024
Ariana Grande's ex-husband Dalton Gomez, Maika Monroe make it IG official

Ariana Grande's ex-husband Dalton Gomez, Maika Monroe make it IG official
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry

Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry

Entertainment News

Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Saba Qamar 'floor scrubs' her extravagant abode in new post
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Lainey Wilson gushes over Jon Bon Jovi's heartfelt gesture at CMA fest 2024
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Ariana Grande's ex-husband Dalton Gomez, Maika Monroe make it IG official
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Priyanka Chopra makes fond memories with daughter Malti on beach: Watch
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Emilia Clarke recalls dealing with workplace ‘insecurities’ after brain injury
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce face ‘pressure’ to get engaged
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Joey King ‘sobs’ after Sabrina Carpenter’s concert? Deets inside
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes divorce reason REVEALED
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Ayeza Khan presses like button on Deepika Padukone's new post
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Dakota Fanning shares hilarious story of working with a bird in 'The Watchers'