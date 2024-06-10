Sabrina Carpenter delivers electrifying performance at Governors Ball

Sabrina Carpenter has won the hearts of her fans by delivering an electrifying performance at the Governors Ball music festival on Sunday.
The Expresso crooner posted unseen pictures from the musical event on her social media account.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, Sabrina penned, “Gov ball that was one of the biggest loudest most playful crowds I’ve ever seen. so grateful for each and every one of you!!!! Thanks for having us!”
In the first picture, the Please Please Please hitmaker was striking a pose in a mini yellow dress.
In another snap, her fans were featured with their appreciation sign board for Sabrina.
Furthermore, Sabrina’s friend Joey King also attended the music festival on June 9.
Joey praised her friend and shared that she was sobbing after the show.
During a recent conversation with People, "I'm so happy for her and I just can't stop singing 'Please Please Please' ... get out of my head.” adding “It's so rude of her to make a hit like that. It's also so rude to make such an addicting music video," Joey continued, ”It's really rude to make me watch it six times at 2:00 a.m. when I want to go to bed.”