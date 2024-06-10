Entertainment

Camila Cabello gives moving acceptance speech at Billboard Latin Music Awards

  • June 10, 2024
Camila Cabello expressed gratitude to her mother on stage during the Billboard Latin Women in Music award.

The Senorita singer, who won the Global Impact Award during the glitzy show, made sure to mention her mommy while receiving the award.

“Honestly, I had never taken a moment to talk about her like this, so I wanted to do it tonight,” Cabello said.

She added, “My mother reminds me that there is love in the world. She inspires me and my sister with unlimited strength and non-ending energy no matter how exhausted she is.”

The Havana hitmaker continued, “My mom shows me that hope in this world exists. Her best advice is not something she says but something she practices: her kindness, empathy, and, most importantly, how she treats people.”

To note, during the heartwarming speech Cabello also made sure to give a huge shoutout to the likes of Karol G, Ana Barbara, Angela Aguilar, La India, Kany Gracia, Kali Uchis, and Gloria Estefan.

Regarding them Cabello revealed, “These ladies have all been and currently are the source of inspiration to me and many other women.

Camila Cabello felt proud as she hit the stage during the Billboard awards. 

Chrissy Teigen gets candid about her ‘first art class’
Kylie Jenner celebrates Bff Stassie's birthday in star-studded bash
Kim Porter's dad feels 'disgusted' by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ assault video
Jacqueline Fernandez documents her perfect Sunday morning
Keith Urban spills beans on collaborating with Ariana Grande
Sabrina Carpenter delivers electrifying performance at Governors Ball
Saba Qamar 'floor scrubs' her extravagant abode in new post
Lainey Wilson gushes over Jon Bon Jovi's heartfelt gesture at CMA fest 2024
Ariana Grande's ex-husband Dalton Gomez, Maika Monroe make it IG official
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Priyanka Chopra makes fond memories with daughter Malti on beach: Watch