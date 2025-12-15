'Avatar' director James Cameron joins billionaire club amid Golden Globes snub 

James Cameron has joined the list of Forbes' billionaires, as Avatar: Fire and Ash failed to secure any of the major categories for the 2026 Golden Globes nomination.
The unexpected snub did not affect the 40-year legacy of Cameron, who began his remarkable career in the 1980s with The Terminator and Aliens.
He went out to achieve greatness with Titanic and the first two Avatar films.
Cameron's movies have collectively earned nearly $9 billion at the global box office, and his share of those earnings forms the bulk of a personal net worth Forbes now estimates to be $1.1 billion.
The Abyss director has been added to the short list of filmmakers who have reached billionaire status, including Peter Jackson, Steven Spielberg, George Lucas and Tyler Perry.
Moreover, unlike others, who had significant deals or revenue streams outside of Hollywood, the 71-year-old has reached the milestone almost entirely from the success of his movies.
In the coming months, his net worth is expected to increase, as Forbes estimates that Cameron stands to make at least $200 million on Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is set to release on December 19.