MCA President Amol Kale passes away in New York

Amol Kale was in the United States to watch the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match

  • by Web Desk
  • June 10, 2024
Amol Kale, President of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), has passed away in New York due to cardiac arrest.

As per multiple outlets, 47-years old Kale was in the United States to watch the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup game along with MCA Secretary Ajinkya Naik and Apex Council Member Suraj Samat.

Elected as MCA President in 2022, Kale defeated former India batsman Sandeep Patil for the position.

He was known for his close association with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Under Kale’s leadership, the MCA made significant decisions, such as doubling the fees for domestic players and planning a statue of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, as per NDTV.

Kale, who holds a Bachelor's degree Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, served as the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of J K Solutions Private Limited and Arpita Enterprises.

Additionally, Kale was a member of the Tirupati Balaji Devasthan Trust in Andhra Pradesh for three consecutive years and played a key role in securing land for the Lord Shri Venkateswara Temple at Ulwe in Navi Mumbai.

