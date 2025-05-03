Overwatch 2 announces epic Winston vs Soldiers live event

Sports

Overwatch 2 roster has 43 heroes, so there is seemingly no shortage of possible combinations

  May 03, 2025
Overwatch 2 has officially announced a live event in which a single Winston will face off against 100 Soldiers.

Overwatch 2 revealed to add new characters, introducing more options for Support, Tank, and Damage players to choose from when starting a match.

Despite these new additions, many fans still love the designs and lore surrounding some of the original cast, including Winston and Soldier: 76.

Blizzard stated that fans will get to see an unusual fight between these two characters, as Overwatch 2 is hosting a live event that will reveal what would happen if one Winston went up against 100 Soldiers.

Overwatch 2 live event date

Live event will be streamed on the PlayOverwatch Twitch channel on May 6, 2025, at 12pm PT and is expected to include some content creators, though their names were not revealed in the announcement.

While the date and time have been set, many details surrounding the live event remain unknown.

To note, if this live event proves successful, it is claimed to open the door to further character showdowns with unique rules.

The Overwatch 2 roster has 43 heroes, so there is seemingly no shortage of possible combinations that Blizzard could try.

In addition, Overwatch 2 is partnering with Gundam Wing for its 30th anniversary, offering players the option to purchase themed skins for Reaper, Ramattra, Soldier: 76, and Mercy. 

