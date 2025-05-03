Angel Reese excited for her next move after leading Chicago Sky to dominant victory

Angel Reese, a well-known WNBA star is excited about her next destination after her outstanding performance helped her team, the Chicago sky secure a commanding 89-62 victory over Brazil's national team.
She had just been named the player of the game for her performance as she managed to score 15 points, grab 10 rebounds and make 2 steals during the game.
Reese took to her Instagram stories and shared pictures of her stylish pregame outfit and a countdown clock, which is ticking down to the famous Met Gala red carpet event, taking place on Monday, May 5.
The player is seen dressed in a stylish two-piece outfit that includes a jacket and pleated miniskirt paired with chic white pumps.
Reese completed her outfit by carrying a Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandouliere bag.
For the 2025 Met Gala, Reese is part of the host committee for the Costume Institute Benefit.
The host committee also includes other famous athletes like Simone Biles and Sha'Carri Richardson.
LeBron James, a prominent NBA player for the Los Angeles Lakers, will be attending the Met Gala as an honorary chair.
Angel Reese reveals glitzy 23rd birthday themed party
On the other hand, Reese is preparing for her 23rd birthday and for this she has chosen a Barbie-inspired, all pink Juicy Couture outfit with a retro 2000s vibe.
Although her birthday is on May 6, she plans to celebrate it a few days earlier on May 3 by throwing a party at a trendy place in Chicago called Hidden Gem.
On the party flyer, Reese has styled like a magazine cover model of a fake magazine named Angel.
In the image, she's wearing a pink Juicy Couture outfit with a furry long-sleeve top, a matching mini skirt, knee-high boots and a fuzzy hat.
Guests are expected to follow a dress code based on the "Y2K vibes only" theme.