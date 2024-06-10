Princess Diana’s brother picks King Charles’ divorce lawyer for Karen Spencer split

Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, has hired the same divorce lawyer who was once taken by King Charles to end his first marriage.
According to The Times, he has finalized Fiona Shackleton to be his representative in the recently announced proceedings for his split from wife Karen Spencer.
The attorney happens to be the same person who served as King Charles’ spokesperson in court cases for his thunderous marriage annulment with Princess Diana in 1996.
Fiona Shackleton is actually a common name for the royals as she previously fought for Prince Andrew during his divorce from ex-spouse Sarah Ferguson.
Even Sir Paul McCartney had signed her while ending things with Heather Mills in 2008.
And the lawyer’s reach doesn’t pull its chain there.
Jordan’s Princess Haya bint al-Hussein had also called her while breaking apart from former husband Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum from Dubai.
The late Queen Elizabeth II was so impressed with her work that she was made a life peer in 2010 after being awarded the “Baroness Shackleton of Belgravia” title.
So it’s really not hard to figure why Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, has tapped Fiona Shackleton to reach the climax of his wedding with third spouse, Karen Spencer.