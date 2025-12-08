King Charles, Queen Camilla issue heartfelt tribute after Sir Tom Stoppard’s death

Royal
The British monarch makes surprise appearance ahead of her annual Christmas celebrations

Queen Camilla visits 'Rivals' set after King Charles' surprise announcement  

Queen Camilla has stunned the cast of Disney's popular show, Rivals, with her unexpected solo appearance without King Charles III. 

A day after His Majesty unveiled his Christmas card for this year, Her Majesty has visited the set of Disney Plus' hit television series on Monday, December 8th. 

The 78-year-old prominent member of the British Royal Family will meet members of the cast and crew as they film the second season of the show.  

On Monday, the Daily Mail editor, Rebecca, turned to her Instagram Stories to release an important update on Queen's Royal visit.   

P.C.: Rebecca English/Instagram Stories
P.C.: Rebecca English/Instagram Stories 

Reportedly, the new show is based on the book written by Dame Jilly Cooper and stars David Tennant as TV mogul Lord Tony Baddingham and Alex Hassell as lothario Rupert Campbell-Black. 

During this unexpected tour at the set, the Queen will learn how the production has boosted creative industries in the South West of England and has provided training and opportunities for young people in the TV and film industry.

This appearance followed by King Charles new move as he released his Christmas card for this year, featuring a portrait of the royal couple arm in arm as they celebrated their 20th anniversary.

The viral photograph was taken earlier this year as the couple visited Villa Wolkonsky, the British ambassador’s residence in Rome, Italy. 

