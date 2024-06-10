Hunter Biden declines to testify in gun purchase trial

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, chose not to testify on Monday in his criminal trial regarding accusations of concealing his drug use in 2018 to illegally buy a gun.
As reported by multiple outlets, prosecutors responded by calling a witness to examine text messages and counter the defense's evidence.
Closing arguments will follow, after which the judge will instruct the jury, and deliberations will begin.
This federal case, the first criminal trial of a U.S. president’s child, has revealed details of Mr. Hunter’s past struggles with alcohol and crack cocaine.
Meanwhile, prosecutors claim these struggles legally barred him from purchasing a gun.
Mr. Hunter , 54, has pleaded not guilty to charges of lying about his addiction on a government screening document for a Colt Cobra revolver and illegally possessing the weapon for 11 days.
The trial, held in U.S. District Court in Wilmington, Delaware, follows the historic May 30 criminal conviction of former President Donald Trump, who is also facing multiple criminal prosecutions.
Last week, Hunter Biden's ex-wife, former girlfriend, and sister-in-law testified about his drug use, sharing that they often found drugs in his possession and were worried about his addiction.
Meanwhile, defense lawyer Abbe Lowell argued that Hunter Biden did not intend to deceive when he bought the gun, as he was sober and did not consider himself a drug user at the time.
The defense called three witnesses, including the gun shop owner and an employee, as well as Hunter Biden’s daughter Naomi, who testified that her father seemed to be doing well when he purchased the gun.
Moreover, sentencing guidelines suggest a potential 15 to 21 months, but experts note that defendants in similar cases often receive shorter sentences and are less likely to be incarcerated if they comply with pretrial release terms.