David Beckham reflects on iconic football career as he celebrates 50th birthday

David Beckham is considered one of the best players of his generation

  May 05, 2025
David Beckham, a retired English professional footballer, celebrated his 50th birthday last night with a glamorous party attended by celebrities and his family.

During the celebrations, David shared a sneak peek with his fans by posting never-before-seen pictures from his past.

On Sunday, May 4, he also shared a post on Instagram where he reflected on how soccer has been an important part of his life, from meeting Victoria to now being a co-owner of Inter Miami CF.

Along with the post, he wrote a heartfelt caption, that reads, "Looking back on some of my favourite football memories as I turn 50... I met my wife at a United game, found friends for life in the Academy & played for some of the best teams in the world My children have come along on this special journey with me... and now a dream come true to be an owner with Inter Miami. Feeling very lucky."


David had a dinner celebration in London on Saturday, May 3, with notable guests like Tom Cruise, Eva Longoria and Gordon Ramsay.

Afterwards, he celebrated his birthday with a lovely family gathering, joined by his wife Victoria, their children Romeo, Cruz and Harper, as well as some extended family members.

A global football legend

David was known for his skills as right winger, particularly his passing, crossing, and ability to take free kicks.

He is considered one of the best players of his generation. Throughout his remarkable career he won 19 major trophies.

Additionally, he made history as first English player to win league titles in four different countries including England, Spain, the United States and France.

