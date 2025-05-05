Lady Gaga’s concert in Rio under threat of bomb attack by fake ‘Little Monsters’

Entertainment

  • May 05, 2025
Lady Gaga’s Rio concert was reportedly targeted in a chilling bomb threat by a hate group disguising themselves as her devoted ‘Little Monsters’ fanbase.

At Saturday’s concert in Copacabana Beach, authorities alleged that the group aimed to manipulate young people into extremism through dangerous acts and self-injury.

“The suspects were recruiting participants, including minors, to carry out coordinated attacks using improvised explosives and Molotov cocktails,” Brazilian police said, per CNN.

According to police, it was claimed they were fake Gaga’s “Little Monsters” fan base.

The outlet revealed that the investigators received a tip, which led to the uncovering of the group’s plan to encourage violent behavior through “extremist symbolism” and “coded language.”

Police detained an unidentified man, presumed to head the group, for illegal weapons possession and a teenager who was detained for alleged possession of child pornography.

After that Brazilian police issued a number of search warrants in São Paulo, Mato Grosso, Rio Grande do Sul and Rio de Janeiro.

Lady Gaga’s rep told TMZ that she and her team only knew about the alleged threat when it made the news Sunday morning.

They claimed police didn’t warn them or advise any safety measures, even though they were working closely with authorities.

Lady Gaga shared praises to audience after Saturday night show

Notably, the Bad Romance singer didn’t say anything about the news in her tribute to audience after Saturday night’s concert in Brazil.

“Nothing could prepare me for the feeling I had during last night’s show—the absolute pride and joy I felt singing for the people of Brazil,” she wrote on Sunday.

“The sight of the crowd during my opening songs took my breath away,” Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, added.

Gaga expressed her gratitude to “little monsters” for their love and support.

