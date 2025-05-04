Putin makes major statement about using ‘nuclear weapons’ in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a big statement about using nuclear weapons in Ukraine war amid the 72-hour ceasefire announcement.
According to Reuters, Putin, in a comment broadcasted on Sunday, May 4, 2025, said that since the beginning, there was no need to use nuclear weapons in the conflict with Ukraine, and he hopes it stays that way in the future too.
In a promo published on Telegram from an upcoming interview with Russian state television, Putin was asked about Ukrainian strikes on the country, to which he replied, “There has been no need to use those (nuclear) weapons ... and I hope they will not be required.
“We have enough strength and means to bring what was started in 2022 to a logical conclusion with the outcome Russia requires," he told state media.
Notably, Putin last year in November updated the nuclear doctrine of Russia and the circumstances to use the world’s largest atomic arsenal. The revamped version allowed him to use nuclear weapons in response to a non-nuclear attack backed by a nuclear power.
Ukraine calls Putin's 72-hour truce ‘games’
The promo was released two days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Putin of “playing games” following his three-day ceasefire announcement for Moscow’s Victory Day commemorations.
Zelenskyy told reporters on Friday, May 2, 2025, “This is more of a theatrical performance on his part. Because in two or three days, it is impossible to develop a plan for the next steps to end the war.”
He also asserted that Ukraine would not be “playing games to create a pleasant atmosphere to allow for Putin’s exit from isolation on May 9” when some foreign leaders are due in Moscow for Russia’s World War II commemorations.
For the unversed, Putin, who rejected an unconditional 30-day ceasefire pushed by Ukraine and the United States, announced a 72-hour pause in hostilities beginning May 8 to mark Victory Day in World War II.