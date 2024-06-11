Uncategorized

Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on deadly Raesi attack: 'Devastated'

  • by Web Desk
  • June 11, 2024
Priyanka Chopra is devastated after a heinous attack in Raesi resulted in the loss of nine lives

The deadly attack launched on the pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir’s Raesi led to many deaths, including that of children.

Reacting to the harrowing incident, the How Can We Be Heroes star reshared an Instagram post where she addressed all the hate.

"Devastated. This heinous attack on innocent pilgrims is horrific. Why civilians and children?! It's so hard to comprehend the hatred we're around the world," she wrote on the stories.

PeeCee has been pretty vocal about the never-ending turmoil around the world as she extended her support to Palestine after Israel's brutal attack on Rafah, burning kids alive.

She had shared an AI-generated picture which had 'All eyes on Rafah' written on it.

New agency PTI had reported that nine people had been killed and 41 were injured as terrorists had opened fire at a 53-seater bus, on the way from Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, falling into a deep gorge, 

The bus was reportedly ferrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi.

As per the officials, five of the nine deceased had gunshot wounds.

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy in the shooting of The Bluff in Australia. 

