Rob Reiner’s son charged with murder: Parents 'tried hard' to ‘help’ Nick

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner have reportedly tried to save their son Nick Reiner in many ways before he committed their murder.
The 32-year-old recently got charged with murder in connection with his parents death.
A source close to the late couple told PEOPLE the "loving" parents "tried so hard already for years.”
The tipster added, "At the end of the day, Nick didn’t take the help seriously. This was true for years and years. His issues were far, far out of his parents' control. Nick lied a lot. He was unreliable, but he was also convincing and intelligent.”
"His family was empathetic to how much his struggles contributed to his behavior. They never lost hope in him, even when he was scaring them or making their lives harder,” the insider explained.
Rob, 78, and his wife Michele, 70, were found dead inside their Los Angeles home on Sunday, December 14.
On the same night, their son was arrested and later got charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with their deaths.
However, Nick appeared in court Wednesday, December 17, and his lawyer Alan Jackson declined to enter a plea for his client.
To note, his next court appearance is set for January 7.