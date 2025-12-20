Entertainment
  • By Hafsa Noor
Entertainment

Rob Reiner’s son charged with murder: Parents 'tried hard' to ‘help’ Nick

Nick Reiner battled with addiction for many years before getting charged with murder of father Rob Reiner and mom Michele

  • By Hafsa Noor
Rob Reiner’s son charged with murder: Parents tried hard to ‘help’ Nick
Rob Reiner’s son charged with murder: Parents 'tried hard' to ‘help’ Nick

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner have reportedly tried to save their son Nick Reiner in many ways before he committed their murder.

The 32-year-old recently got charged with murder in connection with his parents death.

A source close to the late couple told PEOPLE the "loving" parents "tried so hard already for years.”

The tipster added, "At the end of the day, Nick didn’t take the help seriously. This was true for years and years. His issues were far, far out of his parents' control. Nick lied a lot. He was unreliable, but he was also convincing and intelligent.”

"His family was empathetic to how much his struggles contributed to his behavior. They never lost hope in him, even when he was scaring them or making their lives harder,” the insider explained.

Rob, 78, and his wife Michele, 70, were found dead inside their Los Angeles home on Sunday, December 14.

On the same night, their son was arrested and later got charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with their deaths.

However, Nick appeared in court Wednesday, December 17, and his lawyer Alan Jackson declined to enter a plea for his client.

To note, his next court appearance is set for January 7.

Taylor Swift reveals who set her up with Travis Kelce in docuseries

Taylor Swift reveals who set her up with Travis Kelce in docuseries
James Van Der Beek shares his health update after skipping iconic TV reunion

James Van Der Beek shares his health update after skipping iconic TV reunion

Sydney Sweeney praises decision to end ‘The Housemaid’ with Taylor Swift’s song

Sydney Sweeney praises decision to end ‘The Housemaid’ with Taylor Swift’s song
Jimmy Kimmel breaks down in tears during final show of 2025

Jimmy Kimmel breaks down in tears during final show of 2025
Kris Jenner pens touching birthday note for close pal after bizarre confession

Kris Jenner pens touching birthday note for close pal after bizarre confession
Taylor Swift dishes on her sweet ‘similarities’ with fiancé Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift dishes on her sweet ‘similarities’ with fiancé Travis Kelce
Hailey Bieber celebrates Justin Bieber's big achievement with cryptic post

Hailey Bieber celebrates Justin Bieber's big achievement with cryptic post
Taylor Swift takes sharp aim at two past break-ups in new Disney docuseries

Taylor Swift takes sharp aim at two past break-ups in new Disney docuseries
James Cameron breaks silence on Matt Damon turning down 'Avatar' lead role

James Cameron breaks silence on Matt Damon turning down 'Avatar' lead role

Katy Perry’s ex Russell Brand calls out her relationship with Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry’s ex Russell Brand calls out her relationship with Justin Trudeau
Billie Eilish receives loving shout-out from brother Finneas on 24th birthday

Billie Eilish receives loving shout-out from brother Finneas on 24th birthday
Justin Bieber, Hailey step out for holiday party amid marriage rumors

Justin Bieber, Hailey step out for holiday party amid marriage rumors

Popular News

Shah Rukh Khan may return to 'King' set after short break?

Shah Rukh Khan may return to 'King' set after short break?
10 hours ago
Mawra Hocane gives sweet shoutout to her young 'Jama Taqseem' co-star

Mawra Hocane gives sweet shoutout to her young 'Jama Taqseem' co-star

9 hours ago
James Van Der Beek shares his health update after skipping iconic TV reunion

James Van Der Beek shares his health update after skipping iconic TV reunion

11 hours ago