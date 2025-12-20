Timothée Chalamet mentions Kylie Jenner for first time in months amid split buzz

After months of silence on their breakup rumors, Timothée Chalamet has finally mentioned Kylie Jenner for the first time.
The Marty Supreme star took to his official Instagram account on Friday, December 19, to share a joint post with the viral UK masked rapper, EsDeeKid, to release a new rap song, titled 4 Raws, in a buzz-worthy collaboration.
In the track, the 29-year-old American-French actor gave a huge shout-out to his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, by rapping “my girl got a billion,” putting the split rumors to rest.
"Girl got a billion, what the f---? with a wonderful feeling head to the ceiling, hit to the, since 2017, I'm living a dream getting the cream, I'm living on, I'm doing my thing, Marty Supreme, Marty Supreme, Marty Supreme,” Chalamet rapped.
Kylie Jenner – who founded her cosmetic brand in 2015 with an initial range of lip liners and liquid lipsticks – now owns a prominent position in the beauty industry with a diverse range of cosmetics.
As per Forbes 2025 list, her net worth is estimated to be $670 million.
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were first linked in early 2023 and confirmed their romance later that year through a joint appearance at Beyoncé’s concert, which was followed by several low-key outings and award-season events.
In recent months, reports have suggested distance between them, leading to split rumors, though neither has officially confirmed a breakup.