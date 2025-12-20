Entertainment
  By Sidra Khan
Lauren Sánchez rings in 56th birthday with flash back to cherished memories

Lauren Sanchez is celebrating the life she’s built as she completes another memorable trip around the Sun.

On Friday, December 19, billionaire Jeff Bezos’s wife rang in her 56th birthday, and to mark the special occasion, she posted a special video montage on Instagram, featuring some of her most cherished memories from the past year.

In the video, the Emmy-winning journalist included numerous heartwarming photos and clips, including the behind-the-scenes moments from her lavish Italy wedding to the Amazon founder.

Alongside the clip, she also penned a lengthy note, reflecting on her whirlwind year.

“Another trip around the sun and if you had told me when I was a little girl this is what life would look like at 56, I’m not sure I would’ve believed you… and it’s not even about the big moments,” she began.

The American philanthropist continued, “The wedding was beautiful, but what stayed with me were our kids’ words. Going to space gave me an unexpected clarity. Dropping one child off at college, watching another get accepted this year and one building a life of his own has grounded me in a way nothing else could.”

She went on to share that releasing her book, The Fly Who Flew Under the Sea, had a big impact on her life and hearing from children who learn the same way helped her let go of the embarrassment she felt about her dyslexia.

“Most of this year happened in the quiet moments. Family, work, and growth. As I step into this next year, I’m keeping it simple: stay open to what’s unfolding. ‘Once you believe, signs are everywhere,’” Lauren concluded.

Lauren Sánchez is an American philanthropist, former journalist, and the wife of businessman Jeff Bezos.

