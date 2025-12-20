Lily Collins teases new destination for ‘Emily in Paris’ season 6

Lily Collins has accidently spilled the new destination for Emily in Paris season 6.
The Mirror Mirror star got candid about her experience working with the wonderful cast, which became her “family.”
She told People, "It feels absolutely incredible that we get to call Paris a home, to be in this theater tonight celebrating season 5 of a show we all love so dearly. I love this cast, we are a family."
While hinting at the season 5 cliffhanger when Gabriel (Bravo) sends Emily a postcard from Greece asking her to join him, Lily teased, "We don't know if we're going to a sixth [season], but I would love to go to Greece.”
She continued, "We don't leave the season with her broken. She's at work.. she walks in in this red suit and she's like, 'I'm good. I am good.' And I really like that because I don't want to leave her crying. I don't want to leave Emily a mess. I want her to have gone through stuff and be okay, I think it's important."
Emily in Paris season 5 also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Lucien Laviscount, William Abadie, Eugenio Franceschini, Minnie Driver and Paul Forman.
The release date for season 6 has not been confirmed yet.