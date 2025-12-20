Taylor Swift reveals who set her up with Travis Kelce in docuseries

Taylor Swift has finally revealed who played matchmaker between her and Travis Kelce after his “earnest” move.
During the latest episode of her Disney+ docuseries, Taylor Swift: The End of an Era, the pop icon got candid about the key role of mother Andrea Swift.
In the fourth episode, the 67-year old mum said, “I’m looking at the headlines and perusing around on the Internet and I see that this guy came to your show and he brought a friendship bracelet and wants to meet you. So I call up my resident expert on the Kansas City Chiefs, my cousin Robin.”
Robin told her, “She goes, ‘Oh my God, he is the nicest guy! And he really loves his mom.’ And I went, ‘Ding, ding, ding, ding,’ And then I said, ‘Now, how in the world am I going to get her to meet him?’ ”
Taylor revealed the task was tough since she'd never been athletic and wasn't sure what she'd chat about on a date.
The Lover singer said about her mom, “So you call me with this tone of, ‘Hey, I know you’re not gonna react well to this, but there’s a guy…’ ”
Andrea gushed that Travis, 36, making her daughter a friendship bracelet was "so earnest" and "the sweetest thing.”
Taylor started dating the NFL player in the summer of 2023. The romantic couple announced their engagement on August 26, 2025.