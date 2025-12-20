Entertainment
  • By Hafsa Noor
Entertainment

Taylor Swift reveals who set her up with Travis Kelce in docuseries

Taylor Swift confirms mother Andrea Swift’s major role in her romantic relationship with Travis Kelce

  • By Hafsa Noor
Taylor Swift reveals who set her up with Travis Kelce in docuseries
Taylor Swift reveals who set her up with Travis Kelce in docuseries

Taylor Swift has finally revealed who played matchmaker between her and Travis Kelce after his “earnest” move.

During the latest episode of her Disney+ docuseries, Taylor Swift: The End of an Era, the pop icon got candid about the key role of mother Andrea Swift.

In the fourth episode, the 67-year old mum said, “I’m looking at the headlines and perusing around on the Internet and I see that this guy came to your show and he brought a friendship bracelet and wants to meet you. So I call up my resident expert on the Kansas City Chiefs, my cousin Robin.”

Robin told her, “She goes, ‘Oh my God, he is the nicest guy! And he really loves his mom.’ And I went, ‘Ding, ding, ding, ding,’ And then I said, ‘Now, how in the world am I going to get her to meet him?’ ”

Taylor revealed the task was tough since she'd never been athletic and wasn't sure what she'd chat about on a date.

The Lover singer said about her mom, “So you call me with this tone of, ‘Hey, I know you’re not gonna react well to this, but there’s a guy…’ ”

Andrea gushed that Travis, 36, making her daughter a friendship bracelet was "so earnest" and "the sweetest thing.”

Taylor started dating the NFL player in the summer of 2023. The romantic couple announced their engagement on August 26, 2025.

James Van Der Beek shares his health update after skipping iconic TV reunion

James Van Der Beek shares his health update after skipping iconic TV reunion

Sydney Sweeney praises decision to end ‘The Housemaid’ with Taylor Swift’s song

Sydney Sweeney praises decision to end ‘The Housemaid’ with Taylor Swift’s song
Jimmy Kimmel breaks down in tears during final show of 2025

Jimmy Kimmel breaks down in tears during final show of 2025
Kris Jenner pens touching birthday note for close pal after bizarre confession

Kris Jenner pens touching birthday note for close pal after bizarre confession
Taylor Swift dishes on her sweet ‘similarities’ with fiancé Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift dishes on her sweet ‘similarities’ with fiancé Travis Kelce
Hailey Bieber celebrates Justin Bieber's big achievement with cryptic post

Hailey Bieber celebrates Justin Bieber's big achievement with cryptic post
Taylor Swift takes sharp aim at two past break-ups in new Disney docuseries

Taylor Swift takes sharp aim at two past break-ups in new Disney docuseries
James Cameron breaks silence on Matt Damon turning down 'Avatar' lead role

James Cameron breaks silence on Matt Damon turning down 'Avatar' lead role

Katy Perry’s ex Russell Brand calls out her relationship with Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry’s ex Russell Brand calls out her relationship with Justin Trudeau
Billie Eilish receives loving shout-out from brother Finneas on 24th birthday

Billie Eilish receives loving shout-out from brother Finneas on 24th birthday
Justin Bieber, Hailey step out for holiday party amid marriage rumors

Justin Bieber, Hailey step out for holiday party amid marriage rumors
Taylor Swift credits Travis Kelce for most memorable Eras Tour moment

Taylor Swift credits Travis Kelce for most memorable Eras Tour moment

Popular News

Shah Rukh Khan may return to 'King' set after short break?

Shah Rukh Khan may return to 'King' set after short break?
4 minutes ago
James Van Der Beek shares his health update after skipping iconic TV reunion

James Van Der Beek shares his health update after skipping iconic TV reunion

an hour ago
Radhika Apte makes rare confession about trauma early in her film career

Radhika Apte makes rare confession about trauma early in her film career

an hour ago