  • By Sidra Khan
Timotheé Chalamet stirs wild frenzy with EsDeeKid collab amid alter ego buzz

The ‘Marty Supreme’ star drops exciting rap song with EsDeeKid, fueling buzz that the rapper is his alter ego

  • By Sidra Khan
Timotheé Chalamet’s new release has fueled fans’ wild theory.

Amid the swirling rumors that he is the face behind the viral masked rapper, EsDeeKid, the 29-year-old American actor ignited a wild frenzy in fans by collaborating with the UK rapper.

On Friday, December 19, Chalamet posted a joint Instagram update with EsDeekid, in which he released the buzz-worthy song, 4 Raws, with the viral internet sensation – who is speculated to be the Marty Supreme actor’s alter ego.

In the track, the Dune star gave a huge nod to his billionaire girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, by rapping, "Girl got a billion, what the f---? with a wonderful feeling head to the ceiling, hit to the, since 2017, I'm living a dream getting the cream, I'm living on, I'm doing my thing, Marty Supreme, Marty Supreme, Marty Supreme.”


Fans' reactions:

"This is the biggest collab of the century wtf I’m shaking," wrote a fan.

Another stated, "TEESEEKID."

"I still think Tim is Esdee," a third added.

Timotheé Chalamet and EsDeeKid:

Earlier this year, theories began swirling that Timotheé Chalamet was secretly EsDeeKid, due to the noticeable similarities in their eyes.

In August 2025, the Wonka star fueled the speculation by attending a London show hosted by Fakemink, who features on EsDeeKid’s track LV Sandals.

The actor reignited the buzz during his recent appearance on Heart Breakfast to promote his upcoming film Marty Supreme by giving a cryptic response when asked if EsDeeKid is his alter ego.

“I’ve got two words on that. Two words: All will be revealed in due time. That was a little more than two words,” he responded.

Timotheé Chalamet’s sports comedy-drama film Marty Supreme is slated to release on December 25, 2025.

