Courteney Cox recreates viral dance from Bruce Springsteen video: Watch

Courteney Cox spreads nostalgia as she took fans back to the 80’s to show off her killer dance moves.
Turning to her Instagram handle on Monday, the Scream actress documented her viral dance steps.
In the recreated clip Cox made use of Smalltown Boy song in the background sung by none other than Bronski Beat.
The actress sported a blue hoodie on top of the iconic white T-shirt that she wore in the Bruce Sprinsteen’s Dancing In The Dark music video.
Initially, Cox looked a little unsatisfied as she unzipped her hoodie to reveal the white tee.
She captioned the video saying, “1980’s dancing... in the dark.”
This recreated video garnered reactions from her die-hard fans. Celebrities like Jennifer Garner Julianne Moore, and Jennifer Aniston too commented.
The Friends star dropped a clapping dancing, laughing face with teary-eyed emojis while Garner “You win!” with five golden star emojis.
On May 22, Cox posted a video of her re-enacting her character from the iconic Friends series.
She acted on Monica Geller's voiceover, “I love Miami!”.
Courteney Cox got her fans nostalgic last year when she posted a Thanksgiving dance.