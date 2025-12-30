Malaika Arora makes candid admission on divorce: 'I have no regrets'

Trending
Malaika Arora did not hold back as she opened up about her divorce and societal judgement she faced as a woman.

Discussing the matter in an interview, Malaika revealed the intense scrutiny she faced at the time from family, friends and the general public.

The 52-year-old was married to Arbaaz Khan for nearly two decades, and the pair officially divorced in May 2017.

"I was questioned about all my choices at that point. Nonetheless, I'm so happy that I stuck by my choices. I have no regrets," she noted.

The Welcome actress shared that despite not knowing her next move, she was aware that that move was essential for her. 

Arora added, "I felt it was important for me to be happy. Nobody understands that; they are like, 'How can you put your happiness first?' But I was okay being on my own."

Moreover, after her high-profile divorce, Malaika Arora was romantically involved with Arjun Kapoor from 2018 to 2024, with their 12-year age gap making the headlines.

While her former husband, Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with Sshura Khan in 2023, and the couple now have a child together.

Addressing the stark difference in how society reacts to men and women moving on after separation, Malaika pointed out the inherent bias.

"Unfortunately, those questions are never asked. Those eyebrows are never raised. At some level, it's just understood that we live in a patriarchal society, and this is how things are," she highlighted.

Malaika also spoke about her current outlook on love and marriage, sharing that while she is not actively seeking it, if its meant for her and that if it happens then that's "great", noting, "I'm very content."

Malaika Arora concluded her message with a stern warning to young women, as she requested them to not get married too young and be financially and emotionally independent before settling down.

