Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys dreamy Portugal getaway with husband Raj Nidimoru 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has surprised her fans with romantic getaway snaps.
The Subham actress took to her Instagram account to share a few unseen photos of her honeymoon in Portugal alongside her husband, Raj Nidimoru, on Tuesday, December 30.
Samantha penned her caption, "How December goes," while sharing several images from their trip.
In the viral images, she appeared all smiles, looking charming in a white outfit paired with a woollen cap.
Meanwhile, her husband Raj complemented her aesthetic with a stylish outfit, as they enjoyed their time together with subtlety and ease.
Apart from café-hopping and sightseeing, Samantha was also spotted soaking in the serenity of a church.
The 38-year-old Indian actress also included an aesthetic portrait of her husband, as they enjoyed their time together with subtlety and ease.
Apart from café-hopping and sightseeing, Samantha was also spotted soaking in the serenity of a church.
It is important to note that Samantha and Raj Nidimoru were in a relationship for quite some time, reportedly falling in love during the shoot of Citadel: Honey Bunny.
The couple announced their marriage on December 1, 2025, after tying the knot at the Linga Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.