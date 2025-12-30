Salman Khan, Deol family, Rekha attend Agastya Nanda’s 'Ikkis' screening

Salman Khan, Deol family, Rekha and many renowned Bollywood celebrities attended Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis screening.
On Monday, December 29, the screening of the war drama was held in Mumbai.
Sunny Deol, Abhay Deol, Naseeruddin Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh Tabu and Tiger Shroff also graced the red carpet for the screening.
Agastya, who is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, starred alongside Dharmendra, M.L. Khetarpal, Arun Khetarpal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Aadyanshi Kapoor, Simar Bhatia, Ekavali Khanna and Maryam Nisar.
The renaming cast of the film includes Shree Bishnoi, SWR, Parag Singh, Sikandar Kher, Akashh Alonia and Kunal Mann.
Amitabh watched the film at a previous screening.
The veteran actor wrote on his blog, "Emotions flow.. As do they tonight when you witness the grandson excel in IKKIS .. the time when his Mother, Shweta is being rushed to Breach Candy Hospital as she encounters final labour pains."
He added, "His birth .. holding him barely a few hours later, and discussing whether his eyes were blue .. to the time when he grew a bit and holding him in my arms, and he fiddles with my beard .. to his growth .. to the final personal decision of his to be an actor."
Ikkis is a biopic based on the life and death of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal.