Akshaye Khanna hit with serious claims after 'Drishyam 3' exit

Following backlash from Drishyam 3 producer Kumar Mangat Pathak and director Abhishek Pathak, Akshaye Khanna has found himself in trouble with Section 375 writer Manish Gupta.
Akshaye, who has been making headlines for his Dhunrandhar performance, has been in the midst of a row ever since his exit from Drishyam 3.
The film's producer sent the actor a legal notice and went on to claim he faced a tough time shooting Section 375 with the actor.
In the latest development, the film's writer, Mahish Gupta, also opened up about Akshaye's alleged unprofessional behaviour on the sets.
Manish, who was also initially directing Section 375, claimed that the actor took the signing amount and flew off to London on the committed filming dates.
He further revealed that after filming another movie on Section 375 dates, "Akshaye came back and started demanding Rs. 3.25 crores," instead of the initial signed INR 2 crore.
Manish also alleged that Akshaye wanted to control the filming process and pressured producer Kumar Mangat to remove him from the film.
Earlier this week, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak slammed Akshaye Khanna for walking out of Drishyam 3 days before the film was scheduled to go on floors, claiming that the actor went on to bag major projects because of Drishyam 2.