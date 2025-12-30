Mishi Khan takes subtle swipe at Imad Wasim after his split announcement  

Trending
  By Fatima Hassan
Imad Wasim announced divorce with Sania Ashfaq over the weekend

  By Fatima Hassan
Mishi Khan has shared a cryptic response to the sudden surge in divorce rates following Imad Wasim’s shocking divorce announcement.   

The veteran Pakistani actress took to her Instagram account on Monday, December 29, to release a video clip of herself, sharing her thoughts on the increasing rate of celebrity divorces in the country. 

Khan shared her statement shortly after Wasim garnered media attention following his announcement of his split from his ex-wife, Sania Ashfaq.

In the new video, the 54-year-old television host bashed the Pakistani cricketer and other Pakistani men accused of cheating and questioned their behaviour with their wives and children after being trapped by other women.

"This is my question to men, including cricketers, ordinary men, and people from showbiz. When you know you have conflicts with your wives, have differences, or cannot get along well, and you are approached by women outside, go to parties with them, and become fond of such glamorous women," Khan said.

She continued, "After that, you start thinking your family has become a burden. If you make a family, you should fulfil all their needs, including those of your ex-wife. At that time, you start giving excuses, saying you have given all your wealth to your parents, this or that." 

The former actress did not mention Imad Wasim’s name in her video; however, several fans assumed she was talking about him, especially after his shocking statement.

For those unaware, Imad Wasim announced his divorce from ex-wife, Sania Ashfaq, on Instagram, after spending seven years together.

The former couple also share three children.

