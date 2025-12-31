Trending
'Ikkis' director Sriram Raghavan shares candid take on 'Dhurandhar'

The war-drama film starring Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is gearing up for a theatrical release

Dhurandhar has left the Bollywood directors shaken, as it continues to break records since its release in early December.

While discussing the Ranveer Singh-led film, Sriram Raghavan, who is gearing up for the release of Ikkis, praises the movie while sharing that he would never make a similar project.

In an interview with The Hindu, Raghavan said, "It is a well-made film with terrific performances, but it is not our kind of film."

"We must understand that we are living in different times. Dhurandhar is one movie. It is doing spectacularly well, and it should. But this is not the only format. If I start following it, it will be the silliest thing to do," he added.

Praising the director, Aditya Dhar, the Ek Hasina Thi filmmaker said, "He has a different kind of sensibility and craft, and I love watching his films, but it is not something I would make."

The war drama, starring Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia, releases in theatres on January 1.

It also marks the final film of legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away in November.

