Sanjay Dutt wins praise for nailing ghostly villain in ‘Raja Saab 2.0’ trailer

Sanjay Dutt has proven himself an exceptional actor in every role he takes on!
The iconic Indian film star turned to his official Instagram on Tuesday, December 30, to share the trailer for his upcoming horror comedy film The Raja Saab, sparking a buzz of excitement among fans.
“You’re not alone in this experience. #TheRajaSaabTrailer 2.0 is out now. Mark the date - JAN 9th, 2026. Sankranthi’s Biggest Box Office Celebration is coming,” he captioned proudly.
The trailer begins with showing Prabhas entering a mysterious, haunted mansion filled with secrets and dangers, while Sanjay Dutt appears as a menacing, powerful antagonist who haunts the mansion and challenges Prabhas.
Fans’ reactions:
Sanjay Dutt’s outstanding performance as the supernatural antagonist earned him immense love and praise from fans.
“Sir !!! You are simply magic on screen .. and a warmest person, I have ever met in the industry . Can’t wait to see you on set soon . Lots of love,” wrote one.
Another praised, “Sanju baba is fire.”
“Superb trailer,” added a third.
The Raja Saab plot:
As per IMDb, The Raja Saab features the story of “a young heir embraces both his royal heritage and rebellious spirit as he rises to power, establishing unprecedented rules during his reign as Raja Saab.”
The Raja Saab release date:
The Raja Saab is set to release on January 9, 2026.