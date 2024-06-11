King Charles’ method of handling disputes ‘hated’ by Prince Harry

King Charles’ way of grappling family disputes with Prince William always serving as his preferred side-kick in the process is well-resented by Prince Harry.
According to Mirror, the Duke of Sussex has been struggling to make Your Majesty pick a single of his calls, even though they haven’t met in person for months.
As Father’s Day now approaches, royal expert Tom Quinn has suggested that he might still cave in to sending his father a “warming message out of love.”
The royal commentator said, “King Charles’ birthday and Father’s Day are a nightmare for Prince Harry. He knows the world will be watching to see whether he is big enough to reach out.”
“He will certainly send a warm message. It’s easy to forget that Prince Harry really loves his father, just hates the fact that King Charles always supports Prince William when there is a dispute,” he added.
While the Duke of Sussex faces is expected to be facing a dilemma on June 16, Tom Quinn has claimed that he will possibly find some way to arrange a call with Your Majesty.