King Charles marks dog’s birthday after snubbing Prince Archie’s milestone

Days after snubbing Prince Harry’s only son Prince Archie birthday, King Charles is celebrating the 1st birthday of Freddy, a trainee Medical Alert Assistance Dog.
The official Instagram account of the royal family made a joint post with Medical Detection Dogs on May 10, to pen a delightful birthday wish for Freddy.
In the video, Freddy could be seen lying on a blue dog bed as he played with his new toys.
"Happy Birthday to Freddy!" the caption noted.
It further added, “Freddy was named by Medical Detection Dogs Patron, Her Majesty The Queen, and will one day give his client an incredible gift too – safety, confidence and independence.”
Shortly after the post, the official account of royal family dropped a heartfelt personal wish for Freddy in the comment section.
“We hope Freddy had a waggy day - and we can’t wait to see where he goes next this year!” they wrote.
King Charles’ sweet wish for Freddy comes just days after he snubbed his grandson Prince Archie's 6th birthday, seemingly due to feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Prince Archie’s 6th birthday
Prince Archie, who is seventh in line to the throne, marked his 6th birthday on May 6, 2024.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated the young prince birthday a week earlier apparently due to Harry’s engagement in Las Vegas on the same day.