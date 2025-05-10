Royal

King Charles marks dog’s birthday after snubbing Prince Archie’s milestone

Prince Archie, the first child and only son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, marked 6th birthday on May 6

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 10, 2025

King Charles marks dog Freddys birthday after snubbing Archie’s milestone
King Charles marks dog Freddy's birthday after snubbing Archie’s milestone

Days after snubbing Prince Harry’s only son Prince Archie birthday, King Charles is celebrating the 1st birthday of Freddy, a trainee Medical Alert Assistance Dog.

The official Instagram account of the royal family made a joint post with Medical Detection Dogs on May 10, to pen a delightful birthday wish for Freddy.

In the video, Freddy could be seen lying on a blue dog bed as he played with his new toys.

"Happy Birthday to Freddy!" the caption noted.

It further added, “Freddy was named by Medical Detection Dogs Patron, Her Majesty The Queen, and will one day give his client an incredible gift too – safety, confidence and independence.”

Shortly after the post, the official account of royal family dropped a heartfelt personal wish for Freddy in the comment section.

“We hope Freddy had a waggy day - and we can’t wait to see where he goes next this year!” they wrote.

King Charles’ sweet wish for Freddy comes just days after he snubbed his grandson Prince Archie's 6th birthday, seemingly due to feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. 



Prince Archie’s 6th birthday

Prince Archie, who is seventh in line to the throne, marked his 6th birthday on May 6, 2024.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated the young prince birthday a week earlier apparently due to Harry’s engagement in Las Vegas on the same day.

Honkai: Star Rail version 3.3 release date, advancements announced

Honkai: Star Rail version 3.3 release date, advancements announced
Kim Kardashian calls son Psalm 'biggest Deadpool fan' in sweet birthday post

Kim Kardashian calls son Psalm 'biggest Deadpool fan' in sweet birthday post
Most popular baby names of 2024 revealed: Discover top picks

Most popular baby names of 2024 revealed: Discover top picks
FDA issues alert over possible bacteria contamination of tattoo inks

FDA issues alert over possible bacteria contamination of tattoo inks
Queen Mary breaks cover after Queen Margrethe hospitalization
Queen Mary breaks cover after Queen Margrethe hospitalization
Grand Duchess Maria celebrates grandson Prince Charles’ milestone 5th birthday
Grand Duchess Maria celebrates grandson Prince Charles’ milestone 5th birthday
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to celebrate key occasion with children
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to celebrate key occasion with children
Princess Kate gains unexpected support from organisation linked to Meghan Markle
Princess Kate gains unexpected support from organisation linked to Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle hints at new season of 'With Love, Meghan' in heartfelt post
Meghan Markle hints at new season of 'With Love, Meghan' in heartfelt post
King Charles shares rare insights into Queen Elizabeth II’s VE Day celebration
King Charles shares rare insights into Queen Elizabeth II’s VE Day celebration
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team exposes his relationship with Cassie Ventura
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team exposes his relationship with Cassie Ventura
Princess Anne earns King Charles’ nod for delivering his message at key event
Princess Anne earns King Charles’ nod for delivering his message at key event
King Charles cheers for Prince Edward's Gold Award winners with moving post
King Charles cheers for Prince Edward's Gold Award winners with moving post
King Charles’ witty joke leaves attendees in stitches during VE Day speech: Watch
King Charles’ witty joke leaves attendees in stitches during VE Day speech: Watch
Royal Family shares major update on key member’s sudden health crisis
Royal Family shares major update on key member’s sudden health crisis
Grand Duke, Grand Duchess Maria express joy over election of Pope Leo
Grand Duke, Grand Duchess Maria express joy over election of Pope Leo