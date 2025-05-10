Royal

Royal Family sparks fierce backlash for 'costing a fortune' to taxpayers

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 10, 2025
British Royal Family is under fire for being a financial burden on the UK taxpayers.

Speaking to GB News on Saturday, May 10, former Liberal Democrat minister Norman Baker made scathing remarks about the UK's monarchy, accusing them of draining public money.

Baker, who was present during an anti-monarchy rally in Trafalgar Square, stated, "I'm here because our monarchy, unlike other European monarchies, is hopelessly out of date, a bit like the Russian tsar would have been and it costs us a fortune."

He criticized that no matter if someone is a republican or a monarchist, there is no defence for spending public money on the monarchy.

Highlighting a major increase in royal finances in this year's budget, Baker shared, "They got a 53 per cent increase this year."

The ex-MP also lashed out at King Charles for claiming all the revenue generated from renewable energy projects, blasting him for "doing nothing to deserve" it.

"Now 12 per cent of the money coming in from wind farms, which are covering our channel, is going straight to the King. He's done nothing to deserve that," he slammed.

About Norman Baker:

Norman Baker is a Liberal Democrat politician who served as the Member of UK Parliament for Lewes in East Sussex.

He had been an MP from 1995 until his defeat in 2015.

