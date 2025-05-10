Buckingham Palace shares sweet post after King Charles reveals his Great Seal

Royal

The UK’s King Charles III unveiled his new Great Seal of the Realm on Saturday, May 10, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 10, 2025
Shortly after King Charles unveiled his new Great Seal of the Realm, Buckingham Palace shared a sweet new post.

Taking to its official Instagram account on Saturday, May 10, of the British Royal Family posted a carousel of beautiful photographs, featuring unseen glimpses from Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence’s recent visit to Sark in the Channel Islands.

To celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Channel Islands’ liberation from German Occupation, the Princess Royal paid a visit to Guernsey and Sark, where she delivered a touching message on King Charles’ behalf.

Notably, with this trip, Anne has become the first Royal ever to visit Sark.

“In Sark, The Princess Royal has visited residents and joined celebrations to mark the 80th anniversary of the island’s Liberation,” the Royal Family captioned.

They also shared about the Princess’s engagements during the visit and her historic achievement, stating, “Her Royal Highness heard about their experiences and the military significance of the island during the war. The Princess Royal also visited Little Sark, becoming the first Member of the Royal Family to do so. #VEDay80.”

This sweet post by Buckingham Palace comes just a few hours after the British Monarch revealed his new Great Seal.

King Charles unveils new Great Seal of the Realm:

On Saturday, May 10, King Charles revealed the new Great Seal of the Realm, which featured an engraving of the Monarch seated on the throne, with the Royal Arms on the reverse side.

