Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to celebrate key occasion with children

Prince Harry missed Prince Archie's 6th birthday as he was travelling to Las Vegas for a youth initiative

  • May 10, 2025
Megan Markle and Prince Harry are set to enjoy a key occasion with children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The family of four were not together during Archie's sixth birthday on May 6, as the Duke of Sussex had to travel to Las Vegas for the launch of new youth initiative with The Diana Award.

After missing the milestone celebration, Harry will be joining Meghan Markle and their children, as the 43-year-old marks Mother's Day this weekend, which falls on Sunday, May 11 in the US.

Harry is also reportedly trying to make the day special for Meghan as the family will be together for the occasion at their Montecito home.

The Duchess of Sussex has shared her experienced with motherhood several times since welcoming Archie in 2019, and later Lilibet in June 2021.

Meghan Markle embraces Prince Harry's heritage

The mom-of-two is known to embrace both British and American days, which honour mothers.

She commemorated UK Mothering Sunday, which took place on March 10 with a heartfelt social media post.

While sharing a picture of lemon tart on social media, she gave a nod to husband's home country, as she noted, "Our family tradition, Mothering Sunday in UK."

Meghan Markle return to social media

Since reviving her social media game and joining Instagram in January 2025, Meghan has given small glimpses of her daily life with children - while keeping their faces covered - to fans and well wishers.

