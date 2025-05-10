Prince Edward to represent King Charles at Pope Leo XIV's grand inauguration?

Prince Edward is set to attend Pope Leo XIV's grand inauguration on behalf of King Charles and Prince William.
The Duke of Edinburgh will represent the 76-year-old monarch, who skipped the late Pope Francis’ funeral last month.
Prince William attends Pope Francis grand funeral:
According to GB News, Charles sent the Prince of Wales in his place, as he did not attend the grand funeral of His Holiness due to a longstanding royal rule.
Following the legendary pontiff's funeral, the new pope was elected on May 8, as the surprise choice to be the new leader of the Catholic Church, becoming the first U.S. Pope.
The inauguration mass for the 267th Pontiff and Bishop of Rome will take place on the morning of May 18 at St. Peter's Square.
Who is Pope Leo XIV:
For those unaware, Pope Leo was the first Pope who announced the death of Pope Francis, addressing the crowd of thousands from the balcony before St. Peter's Square, saying, "Peace be with you."
The 69-year-old Head of the Catholic Church holds his first mass as pontiff in the Sistine Chapel, during the mass he stated, "He hoped to lead a Roman Catholic Church that illuminates the dark nights of this world."
Apart from the Duke of Edinburgh, the USA's 47th President, Donald Trump, is expected to join the inauguration ceremony next week.
As of now, King Charles has not confirmed Prince Edward's presence at Pope Leo XIV's grand inauguration.