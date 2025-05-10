Queen Mary breaks cover after Queen Margrethe hospitalization

Queen Mary of Denmark returned to public duties on Friday, visiting the Danish Kidney Association's Dialysis Clinic on the island of Bornholm.
Her appearance coincided with a palace update on her mother-in-law, Queen Margrethe, who was hospitalized on May 8 due to a cold.
The Danish royal family took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the Danish Queen's recent outing.
Queen Mary also met Steen, who is a dialysis patient, and gained an insight about her weekly dialysis treatments.
The palace penned the caption, “Over 3000 Danes are on dialysis due to kidney failure. Today Her Majesty the Queen visited the Kidney Association's clinic for guest dialysis in Svaneke on Bornholm.”
They wrote, “In connection with the visit, the Queen got the opportunity to experience how dialysis is done. His Majesty met, among other things, Steen, who is a dialysis patient, and gained an insight into what it's like to live a life with multiple weekly dialysis treatments and all the restrictions that come with.”
The palace added, “The kidney association runs three clinics for so-called guest dialysis. The guests at the clinics are dialysis patients from other parts of Denmark, who want a break and a holiday from everyday life while taking care of their dialysis.
Concluding the note, they noted, “The queen has been a protector of the Kidney Association since 2005.”
Queen Margrethe health scare:
Notably Queen Mary’s visit came shortly after a palace shared statement, issued on Friday, the palace said, "Her Majesty Queen Margrethe is still hospitalised at Rigshospitalet on Friday morning.”
The palace added, "Her Majesty is recovering and in good spirits. Queen Margrethe is therefore expected to be discharged from Rigshospitalet and return to Fredensborg Palace during the weekend."