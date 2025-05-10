Royal

Prince William spills surprising reason behind prominent change in his look

The Prince of Wales, William has made some key changes to his appearance in recent years

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 10, 2025
Prince William spills surprising reason behind prominent change in his look
Prince William spills surprising reason behind prominent change in his look

Prince William has made some key changes to his appearance after keeping a signature look for years.

The Prince of Wales had always been clean-shaven, however last November he debuted a beard, causing a stir among Royal fans.

During his recent appearance at Victory in Europe (VE) Day service of Thanksgiving on Thursday, he finally revealed the reason behind the surprising change.

After the service, Prince William and Princess Kate joined other Royal Family members, including King Charles III and Queen Camilla to interact with some veterans and their families.

Gillian Walklate, the daughter of Dorothy Smith, who served as Wren with the Royal Navy in Portsmouth shared exciting details about her conversation with the Prince of Wales.

Walklate found the opportunity to ask the dad-of-three about his facial hair to which he gave a cheeky reply.

"The prince was saying his neck order kept banging on his chin and he joked that’s why he had grown a beard."

While talking about the prince, Walklate noted,"He was so friendly and just so easy to speak to."

Hair expert on Prince William style

Windle London Salon's Paul Windle, who has witnessed the never-ending change in trends of men's facial hair has also addressed Prince William's style.

Talking about William's beard, Paul noted, "it looks well groomed, masculine and emphasises the jaw line."

Prince William efforts to make monarchy approachable

For some time, Prince William has been making headlines for his approachable personality and for making the Royal Family look more easy going.

In many recent engagement, he broke Queen Elizabeth II's unofficial rule of "no selfies" as he is seen posing with crowd, showcasing his iconic smile.

