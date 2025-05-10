Royal

King Charles unveils new Great Seal of the Realm to uphold royal tradition

The Buckingham Palace has unveiled King Charles' new Great Seal of the Realm on Saturday, May 10

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 10, 2025
The Buckingham Palace has unveiled King Charles' new Great Seal of the Realm to uphold centuries-old royal tradition.

According to a statement of palace, this delivery "marks the final stage in the formal transition to His Majesty’s reign."

On Saturday, May 10, the monarch’s office took to their Instagram account to share the photos of the Great Seal of the Realm.

The engraving on the seal features King Charles seated on a throne, with the Royal Arms designed by Heraldic artist Timothy Noad on the reverse side.

“The King’s new Great Seal of the Realm has been unveiled, a symbol of Sovereign authority traditionally affixed to official state documents to signify Royal approval,” the palace wrote in the caption.


They further shared, “Uniquely designed for each Monarch, the Seal's design was approved by His Majesty, who entrusted it into the custody of the Lord High Chancellor during a Privy Council meeting. In keeping with centuries-old tradition, the old Seal was symbolically defaced by the Monarch himself and preserved for historical record.”

King Charles reign

King Charles acceded to the throne in September 2022 following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

The late Queen was the longest-serving sovereign in British history upon her death at age 96 and had reigned for a record 70 years, with her son's accession sparking an extensive transition of coins, stamps, ciphers and more to reflect his new reign. 

