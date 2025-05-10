Grand Duchess Maria celebrates grandson Prince Charles’ milestone 5th birthday

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa is celebrating her “dear” grandson, Prince Charles’ milestone 5th birthday in full swing!
Taking to her official Instagram account on Saturday, May 10, the duchess penned an adorable birthday wish for Charles, the elder son of Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stéphanie, along with heartwarming photos.
In the carousel of sweet photos, taken during their summer holidays in August 2024, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa could be seen sitting on a bench outdoors, accompanied by her grandchildren, Prince Charles and Prince François.
The duchess wore a long, colorful floral-patterned dress as she held little Prince François on her lap while Charles donned a white polo shirt, light blue shorts, and dark blue shoes.
In the second photo, Grand Duke Henri also joined the trio, wearing an elegant blue button-down shirt.
“Happy birthday to our dear Charles,” the duchess penned in the caption.
Prince Charles first royal engagement
This year, Luxembourg's Prince Charles officially undertook his first-ever royal engagement.
In March, the young prince, who is the second in line to the throne, attended the inauguration of a school, named in his honor, the Prënz Charles School, in Steinsel alongside his parents.
Prince Charles's first royal engagement came as his father prepares to succeed Grand Duke Henri, who will abdicate the throne in October 2025.