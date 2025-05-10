Royal

Princess Kate's brother James Middleton shares milestone moment of son Inigo

The Princess of Wales’ younger brother shared an adorable video of son Inigo and his pet dogs

James Middleton gave royal fans a heartwarming update as his baby son Inigo reached an adorable milestone.

The Princess of Wales’s younger brother shared an adorable video of son Inigo and his pet dogs.

James took to social media on Friday to reveal that he was enjoying a beautiful forest walk with Inigo and two of the family's pet dogs.

In a shared video, Kate’s brother repeated the dog's names and his son did the same flawlessly.


James wrote a touching caption, "Bluebells, Birdsong and a Boy on my back – woodland walks are even better with a tiny echo. He is nearly there with all the dog's names. Happy weekend everyone."

Soon after he dropped the post, the fans rushed to the comment section to shower love on the little Inigo.

One fan wrote, “his sweet little voice. Those dogs are his bestest buddies! Beautiful James thank you for sharing.”

Another noted, “the cutest voice in wonderland... you're sooo blessed baby and family.”

The third chimed, “Hello James, How Wonderful, Such a lovely lovely video,Thank you kindly for sharing such a precious moment and achievement in life of your son.”

James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet son:

To note, James welcomed his son with his wife, Alizee Thevenet, on 21 September 2023.

The couple married on 11 September 2021, in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France.

