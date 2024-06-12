P!nk makes impressive comeback after recent health concerns

P!nk has set the internet ablaze with her determination to continue her shows despite her health concerns.
The Just Give Me a Reason hitmaker suffered from stomach ache ahead of her show at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.
P!nk posted a video clip on her Instagram to give the health update to her fans on Tuesday.
In the viral video, she said "Hi everybody. I'm here with Yvette. She is getting ready to put lashes on my face. I hate lashes! I hate them. Let's see - what can I tell you? It's show day one, we are in Cardiff, Wales, we are super-grateful and super-excited!"
P!nk can be seen getting ready in her makeup room for the concert in the shared video.
She captioned the post, “ARDIFF WALES I FREAKING LOVE IT HERE AND I CANNOT WAIT TO MAKE MORE MEMORIES WITH YOU TONIGHT!!!!! A LITTLE FOOD POISONING CANT STOP US. Let’s gooooooooooo #whatcramps #summercarnival2024 #spinmefaster”
Shortly after the concert announcement, her fans flooded the comment section with love and well wishes.
A fan commented, “What an absolute legend you are! Nothing can stop you Pink! Such an inspiration.”
Another wished, “You was awesome as usual, that’s the 6th time I’ve seen you in Concert. Thank you and hope your feeling better today.”