Ben Affleck's newly dyed beard hints at new beginning amid Jennifer Lopez split

  October 04, 2024
Ben Affleck has seemingly moved on from Jennifer Lopez!

The Oscar winner sported freshly dyed beard look in new outing, hinting at a new beginning amid divorce with estranged wife Lopez.

Affleck was spotted in Santa Monica, California on Thursday with a freshly dyed, much darker beard and mustache, replacing his signature salt-and-pepper look that he has been sporting,

The Good Will Hunting actor cut a causal business figure for the outing, donning blue button-up paired with black slacks and dress shoes. He complemented hi look with a silver chained wrist watch.

Prior to this, Affleck was spotted smoking a cigarette in his luxury BMW on Thursday, looking visibly strained.

This isn’t the first time that Affleck has colored his scruff. In 2020, he showcased a similar darker transformation.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in August 2022 after rekindling their romance in 2021.

However, the Atlas star filed for divorce from Affleck on their second Georgia wedding anniversary on August 20, after months of swirling separation rumors. 

Additionally, Ben Affleck and Jeniffer Lopez reunited for their children’s back-to-school night in Los Angeles Last month.

