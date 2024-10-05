Kourtney Kardashian shares glimpses into her cozy fall with Travis Barker, son Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian Barker kicks off spooky season with husband Travis Barker and their 10-month-old son, Rocky Thirteen.
The Kardashians star took to her Instagram account on Friday, October 4, to share glimpses into her fun-filled fall with family.
She posted a carousel of photos, with the first one featuring her dressed in black stilettos, sheer tights, and an army green bomber jacket while holding onto Rocky's stroller and looking lovingly at her little one.
Meanwhile in the next snap, the Blink-182 drummer could be seen taking his turn in pushing Rocky's stroller as the father-son duo entered the Franklin Theatre in Nashville, Tennessee.
"Hello October," Kourtney captioned her post.
The Lemme founder’s carousel continued to give sneak peek into more of her family's fall festivities, including boiling soup, skeletons balloons, pumpkins staircase, and archery.
These photos offered a glimpse into the family’s cherished time during the fall, leaving many fans gushing.
One user wrote, “Living your best life and it shows.”
While another noted, “Perfect life Kourtney, liveeee your best life girl.”
“Beautiful family. May you always be blessed,” the third penned.
Kourtney Kardashian Barker is also a mom to daughter Penelope and sons Mason and Reign whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.