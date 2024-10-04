Anne Hathaway’s ‘Princess Diaries 3’ officially enters development phase

Entertainment

  by Web Desk
  October 04, 2024
Anne Hathaway’s becoming a part of another big miracle as it has now been confirmed that Princess Diaries 3 is moving along its development stage.

Director Adele Lim of Raya and the Last Dragon, Crazy Rich Asians, and Joy Ride fame has been nabbed to run the show this time.

She gushed to Variety, “As a diehard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life!”

“We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy, and mentorship with audiences worldwide,” Adele Lim added, giving away just a small element of the hidden plot.

Considering that girl power is going to play a good part in Princess Diaries 3, screenwriter Flora Greeson has been aptly signed for penning a super script.

“I want to portray ambitious women,” she previously mentioned to Golden Globes in an interview.

While Adele Lim and Flora Greeson are two new names associated with the upcoming film, there are older ones as well.

Anne Hathaway is returning with Producer Debra Martin Chase and actor Julie Andrews to reprise her regal role.

Last year, she told V Magazine, “Princess Diaries 3 has been in development since 2022. We’re in a good place. There’s nothing to announce yet. But we’re in a good place.”

And, now, the stage is officially lit!

