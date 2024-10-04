Entertainment

Victoria Beckham ‘concerned’ about son Romeo Beckham’s ‘womanizing antics’

Victoria Beckham’s son Romeo Beckham can ‘damage Beckham brand’ by ‘bed-hopping persona’

  • by Web Desk
  • October 04, 2024
Victoria Beckham’s son Romeo Beckham can ‘damage Beckham brand’ by ‘bed-hopping persona’
Victoria Beckham’s son Romeo Beckham can ‘damage Beckham brand’ by ‘bed-hopping persona’

Victoria Beckham’s son Romeo Beckham has been “enjoying the single life” since parting ways with long-time girlfriend Mia Reagan, and she’s worried about him getting out of hands now.

The 22-year-old has been allegedly going through boozy nights, spending time hopping from “one American model to another within days.”

Within this month, he has been spotted leaving parties with Amelia Gray Hamlin, Sophie Julia, and Gray Sorrenti.

Insiders told Closer Magazine that mother Victoria Beckham is stressed out because Romeo Beckham’s “womanizing antics” can damage his own reputation as well as the entire Beckham brand empire.

A source said, “Victoria Beckham’s become deeply concerned that Romeo Beckham is turning into a Lothario, and that his womanising ways could get him into trouble if he continues on this path.”

“She’s always prided herself on her kids being polite and respectful people, so this ‘playe’ persona that Romeo has been giving off recently is bothering her,” the individual added.

While David Beckham’s wife understands her sons single life, she fears about him damaging the family, especially because he has been dating “influencers and models who clearly want to be famous.”

The person went on, “Victoria Beckham worries about them spilling private details about their family – especially if he’s going from woman to woman, leaving them feeling scorned and giving off the bed-hopping vibe.”

Last month, it was reported that Romeo Beckham pulled out from wanting to become a footballer and switched to pursuing a career in the fashion industry instead.

This already created some tensions between him and father David Beckham, and now, Victoria Beckham is allegedly alarmed as well.

Jaylen Brown reflects on NBA legends and his first paycheck

Jaylen Brown reflects on NBA legends and his first paycheck
Johnny Depp heaps praises on Robert Downey Jr.'s Broadway Debut: 'Outstanding'

Johnny Depp heaps praises on Robert Downey Jr.'s Broadway Debut: 'Outstanding'
Victoria Beckham ‘concerned’ about son Romeo Beckham’s ‘womanizing antics’

Victoria Beckham ‘concerned’ about son Romeo Beckham’s ‘womanizing antics’
Charlie Puth spills beans on his tearful wedding moment: 'Happiness overtook me'

Charlie Puth spills beans on his tearful wedding moment: 'Happiness overtook me'

Entertainment News

Charlie Puth spills beans on his tearful wedding moment: 'Happiness overtook me'
Keith Urban beams with pride after daughter Sunday Rose made runway debut
Charlie Puth spills beans on his tearful wedding moment: 'Happiness overtook me'
Kourtney Kardashian shares glimpses into her cozy fall with Travis Barker, son Rocky
Charlie Puth spills beans on his tearful wedding moment: 'Happiness overtook me'
Chris Martin reflects on surreal experience of playing music with Michael J. Fox
Charlie Puth spills beans on his tearful wedding moment: 'Happiness overtook me'
Anne Hathaway’s ‘Princess Diaries 3’ officially enters development phase
Charlie Puth spills beans on his tearful wedding moment: 'Happiness overtook me'
Johnny Depp heaps praises on Robert Downey Jr.'s Broadway Debut: 'Outstanding'
Charlie Puth spills beans on his tearful wedding moment: 'Happiness overtook me'
Charlie Puth spills beans on his tearful wedding moment: 'Happiness overtook me'
Charlie Puth spills beans on his tearful wedding moment: 'Happiness overtook me'
Jennifer Garner ‘pushing’ boyfriend John Miller to chase Ben Affleck’s success
Charlie Puth spills beans on his tearful wedding moment: 'Happiness overtook me'
Ben Affleck's newly dyed beard hints at new beginning amid Jennifer Lopez split
Charlie Puth spills beans on his tearful wedding moment: 'Happiness overtook me'
Lady Gaga reveals emotional struggles with leaving acting roles
Charlie Puth spills beans on his tearful wedding moment: 'Happiness overtook me'
Justin Bieber was ‘thrown to wolf’ Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs by guardians
Charlie Puth spills beans on his tearful wedding moment: 'Happiness overtook me'
Brittany Mahomes shares cryptic post after Taylor Swift feud rumors
Charlie Puth spills beans on his tearful wedding moment: 'Happiness overtook me'
Will Smith gets teary-eyed recalling son Trey's 'terrifying' birth