Victoria Beckham ‘concerned’ about son Romeo Beckham’s ‘womanizing antics’

Victoria Beckham’s son Romeo Beckham has been “enjoying the single life” since parting ways with long-time girlfriend Mia Reagan, and she’s worried about him getting out of hands now.
The 22-year-old has been allegedly going through boozy nights, spending time hopping from “one American model to another within days.”
Within this month, he has been spotted leaving parties with Amelia Gray Hamlin, Sophie Julia, and Gray Sorrenti.
Insiders told Closer Magazine that mother Victoria Beckham is stressed out because Romeo Beckham’s “womanizing antics” can damage his own reputation as well as the entire Beckham brand empire.
A source said, “Victoria Beckham’s become deeply concerned that Romeo Beckham is turning into a Lothario, and that his womanising ways could get him into trouble if he continues on this path.”
“She’s always prided herself on her kids being polite and respectful people, so this ‘playe’ persona that Romeo has been giving off recently is bothering her,” the individual added.
While David Beckham’s wife understands her sons single life, she fears about him damaging the family, especially because he has been dating “influencers and models who clearly want to be famous.”
The person went on, “Victoria Beckham worries about them spilling private details about their family – especially if he’s going from woman to woman, leaving them feeling scorned and giving off the bed-hopping vibe.”
Last month, it was reported that Romeo Beckham pulled out from wanting to become a footballer and switched to pursuing a career in the fashion industry instead.
This already created some tensions between him and father David Beckham, and now, Victoria Beckham is allegedly alarmed as well.