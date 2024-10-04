Charlie Puth spills beans on his tearful wedding moment: 'Happiness overtook me'

Charlie Puth, who often made us cry with his heartbreaking break up songs, has revealed that he was also “trembling and crying” while reading his emotional wedding vows.
The Attention singer shared that he got teary-eyed despite of rehearsing his vows several times before the wedding.
“I had practiced it so many times, and I was reading it with such confidence. I thought I sounded like Barack Obama reading a speech,” he told People.
Puth went on to share, “And I got up there and I was trembling and crying, but I was just so happy. I think my happiness overtook me.”
The singer-songwriter tied the knot with his childhood friend and fiancée Brooke Sansone on September 7, at Puth’s family home in Montecito, California.
According to Vogue , the loved-up couple exchanged the vows in the driveway, in front of an olive tree, and that the reception was held in a tent.
“It was just infinitely more special. Everywhere I look, at my parents’ house, our house, all around town… The town got so much more special for me because of all the wedding memories,” Puth said of his wedding venue.
On the work front, Charlie Puth’s The Charlie Puth Show is now streaming on The Roku Channel.