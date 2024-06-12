Shahid Kapoor to make guest appearance in ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’?

Bollywood

‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ director spills on Shahid Kapoor’s cameo in the film, releasing on June 21, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • June 12, 2024
Ishq Vishk Rebound director Nipun Dharmadhikari spilled beans on Shahid Kapoor’s guest appearance in the upcoming film, which is a sequel to Shahid’s 2003 movie Ishq Vishk.

As reported by Pinkvilla, during the star-studded trailer launch event of Ishq Vishk Rebound, Dharmadhikari was asked whether the Kabir Singh actor will make a cameo in the upcoming rom-com, to which he responded, “You will know that on June 21."

The ensemble cast of Ishq Vishk Rebound, which is slated to release on June 21, 2024, includes Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grrewal.

Ishq Vishk Rebound trailer fueled fans’ excitement, with its release on Tips official YouTube channel on Tuesday, June 10.

The trailer featured two couples dealing with their own share of emotions after going through a break up.

Ishq Vishk Rebound trailer also offered a look into the intimate chemistry between the characters and their intense feelings for each other.

The 2003’s Ishq Vishk starred Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala, therefore the fans are expecting a special appearance of Shahid in the movie.

To note, the film will be the acting debut of Pashmina Roshan, niece of actor Hrithik Roshan along with Jibraan Khan, who was starred in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham as Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s son.

