Alia Bhatt praises Prabhas, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ trailer: 'this looks unreal'

Alia Bhatt shared her excitement over the release of Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' upcoming starrer Kalki 2898 AD's trailer.
Taking to her Instagram story on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress reposted the trailer of Kalki 2898 AD and tagged the star-cast of the movie to express her thoughts on the sci-fi movie.
Alongside Kalki's trailer, Alia wrote "This looks unreal" with a clap emoji to express her thrill and applaud the cast for their hard work.
Besides Alia Bhatt, the trailer has also been appreciated by many other celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda, and Abhishek Bacchan.
The trailer which was made public just a day ago on June 11, 2024, has already generated 23 million views on the official YouTube channel Vyjayanthi Network and has created a significant buzz among the fans who are eagerly waiting for the release of the movie.
Kalki has been directed by the National Award-winning biographical drama Mahanati director, Nag Ashwin.
Apart from having a star-studded cast and thrilling visuals, the sci-fi movie also comprises of a compelling plot.
The film is set in the year 2898 AD, where a modern-day incarnation of Vishnu, a Hindu god, is supposed to be descended to guard the world from evil and wicked forces.
Kalki 2898 AD will hit the theatres on June 27, 2024.