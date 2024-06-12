Is Taylor Swift ex-Matty Healy engaged to Gabbriette Bechtel?

Matty Healy has sparked speculation that he may be engaged to Gabbriette Bechtel, his longtime girlfriend.
During her presence at Charli XCX's Brooklyn show this week,the 26-year-old model purportedly declared she was going to marry The 1975 frontman.
Further, Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend tagged in Gabbriette’s Instagram Stories with a picture of a massive black diamond ring on her ring finger with the caption, "Marrying the 1975 is very brat @trumanblack."
The Robbers crooner singer also re-shared the picture on his own account,
Gabbriette shared another imager of her engagement ring as dropped a mirror selfie, but wore a ring in right hand
Haely was first linked to Gabbriette in September 2023 following his split from Taylor Swift in June.
They were first spotted enjoying a steamy PDA in New York City.
Since then, they have been spotted together numerous times, including at the band's 1975 performances and Fashion Week.
Matty's aunt Debbie Dedes - who is the sister of his television actress mother Denise Welch told DailyMail, "Nothing surprises him anymore. He will not be surprised by the song. Him and her know what went on.”
She added, “She writes about all her relationships, doesn't she? I don't think it will come as a shock to him at all.”
Dedes continued, "He's very happy in his new relationship so I'm sure he will be focusing on that,” adding, "As my nephew, we know a bit more about what went on than has been in the press.”
Healy also showed Gabbriette to his parents Tim Healy and Denise Welch, after dating for five months.