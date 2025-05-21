Entertainment

Chris Brown secures £5 million bail in explosive London assault case

The 'Sensational' crooner was arrested last week over the charges of physical abuse

Chris Brown has been granted £5 million [$6.7 million] bail in his explosive assault case by the London High Court.

The Grammy-winning artist was released on million million-dollar bail on Wednesday, May 21st, after being arrested over physical abuse charges.

Chris Brown's London incident: 

Brown was held by London police officials last week from the Tape nightclub in London’s Mayfair, where he was caught attacking a music producer with a tequila bottle.

However, after spending a week in jail, the 36-year-old was released on interim bail, while the London court’s judge ordered the singer to pay a £5 million security to secure his bail.

What is security fee?

For those unaware, the purpose of the security fee is to ensure a financial guarantee that a defendant returns to court.

If the singer violates any of his bail conditions, he could be required to submit the full payment.

The London court further allowed the American singer-songwriter to resume his preparations for his upcoming world tour, Breezy Bowl XX stadium, which he announced in March this year.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of his self-titled debut music album, Breezy, which is set to be released this year, Brown will kick off his concert with a European leg in June before coming to North America in July.

Chris Brown is scheduled to begin his world tour in Amsterdam on June 8th.

He is set to perform in Manchester, London, Cardiff, Birmingham, and Glasgow throughout June and July.

The globally known musician will next present in the court for the proceedings on June 20th, 2025. 

