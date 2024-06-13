Royal

Prince William gets furiously slammed for his misogyny

Prince William ‘only’ does football, and that too for men

  • June 13, 2024
Prince William ‘only’ does football, and that too for men

Prince William’s upcoming trip for attending England’s male soccer squad play at the Euro 2024 tournament has earned him some crisp criticism.

Earlier today, Kensington Palace confirmed that he will be traveling all the way to Germany next week for watching the match.

Previously, the Prince of Wales was slammed for not going to support England’s female soccer team, the Lionesses, at the Women’s World Cup in Sydney last year.

He had then issued an apology, citing concerns over the traveling distance.

Despite being the Football Association’s president, Prince William had chosen to skip watching the Lionesses clash with Spain in the final round.

It was the first time that a football squad from England had made it to the World Cup since 1996.

This time, however, he has decided to take a long flight for encouraging the men’s side have a go in Germany, making people feel bitter once again, according to GB News.

One person wrote, “So he can go to Germany for the men’s game, but wouldn’t bother going to see the women play in the finals, just because it fell during his super long summer vacation. Got it.”

“He’s ridiculous, football again? That’s all he does, unless it’s the Women’s game... and then, that's a no!” another added.

But this isn’t the only time Prince William has been disrespectful to women.

In 2017, he allegedly caught side-eyeing his own wife, Kate Middleton, when Daily Mail recorded him flirt and dance with unknown women at a nightclub.

