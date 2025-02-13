Royal

Meghan Markle faces backlash on her Invictus Games appearances

  • by Web Desk
  • February 13, 2025
Meghan Markle accused of 'using Invictus Games as a runway' as the Duchess returns to California without Prince Harry.

Prior to the closing ceremony, the Duchess of Sussex left Canada and returned to reunite with her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan faced the backlash for her appearance at the Invictus Games, accusing of "flashing designer clothes" and "clinging on" to the Duke.

The royal commentator Sarah-Louise Robertson shared she "can't help herself" and she took the moment to "present herself" for her own projects.

She added, “She is just the worst PR crisis gift that keeps on giving. In that video she shared, those screams echoing down the mountainside as you hear her fade away into the distance. Harry was probably wondering if that's her gone forever.”

Robertson went on to say, "She's used these last five days really as her runway, for flashing designer clothes that she's wearing and clinging on to Harry."

The commentator criticized that the Duchess was "plastering herself everywhere" and was in "every shot" that Prince Harry was in.”

She added, "We've hardly heard anything about the athletes, I don't even know who any of them are, sadly. It's really just been the Meghan show, and now she has gone home.”

Robertson also mentioned that Meghan used this opportunity to “present herself, and it was distracting away from the games."

To note, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the opening ceremony together in Canada, and the event will conclude on February 16.

